UST captain Eya Laure (8) in their UAAP Season 84 second round game against FEU. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- After back-to-back games where she fell short of her own lofty standards, Eya Laure regained her bearings in a confidence-boosting win against Far Eastern University (FEU) on Saturday.

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) captain fired 19 points in a 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12 triumph that snapped the Golden Tigresses' two-game slide in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

Laure, the league's leading scorer, had 18 kills and an ace to lift the Tigresses to an 8-4 record and keep them in a hunt for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4. Afterward, she credited their head coach, Kungfu Reyes, for challenging her to produce at her usual level after two games where she was held below her average.

"Mindset ko siyempre, hindi 'yun 'yung mag de-define ng sarili ko, kung sino talaga ako. Kasi ilang taon ako binuild nila coach Kungfu since high school," said Laure. "'Yung game na 'yun, hindi 'yun magde-define kung sino si Eya Laure."

"At siyempre, pinaramdam 'yan ni Coach Kungfu sa akin," she added. "Kung sino 'yung Eya na kilala namin for the past two games, hindi ika 'yun."

Laure scored just 14 points in a 20-25, 20-25, 20-25 loss to Ateneo de Manila University, then had a UAAP career-low eight points in a 23-25, 17-25, 25-22, 8-25 defeat to De La Salle University. It was the first time in her senior career that she had been held to single digits in a game.

But against an FEU team that has struggled for most of Season 84, Laure regained her confidence and form. She converted 18 of her 80 attacks, while also contributing 13 digs and 12 excellent receptions for an all-around game.

"Itong game na 'to [vs. FEU], sa mga susunod na games, ayan, dun mo pa-onti-onti rebuild mo kung sino 'yung Eya na kilala namin," Laure said of the advice given to her by Reyes.

"So ayun ang tinatak ko sa utak ko na, tama na. Hindi ako 'to, hindi ako 'yung Eya na naglaro for the past two games namin," she said. "At etong laro na 'to, kahit papaano, consistent talagang nagre-remind sa akin si Coach Kungfu."

"Kaya naman siyempre, sinasapuso at sinasa-isip ko 'yun."

Reyes, who has coached Laure since her high school days with the UST girls' volleyball program, said he told his player to chalk up the past two games to experience.

"Tapos na 'yun," he said. "Dalhin na lang niya 'yung learning [from those games]. Nire-remind ko lang kung ano 'yung style niya."

Laure and the Golden Tigresses return to action on Tuesday against University of the East, seeking another win that can formalize their entry into the semifinals.