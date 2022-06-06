Scottie Thompson of Ginebra was saddened by the retirement of two of their veterans, Mark Caguioa and Joe Devance. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra's bid to regain the PBA All-Filipino crown got a lot harder when two of their veterans decided to retire ahead of the league's 47th season.

While Joe Devance and Mark Caguioa may no longer provide the numbers that they did during their prime, their leadership and veteran presence were invaluable to the Gin Kings, according to guard Scottie Thompson.

Thompson, the league's newly-minted Most Valuable Player, said Sunday that the retirement of their two veterans was a sad moment for the team, and gives them a new challenge to overcome as they open a new chapter.

"Pinaka-saddest moment sa aming mga players, noong balitaan namin papasok nitong conference na 'to. Pinakanalulungkot talaga kami, especially Kuya Mark," said Thompson.

Devance announced his retirement on June 1, while Caguioa has yet to make any formal statement. However, Ginebra coach Tim Cone said that the former PBA MVP wanted to retire quietly, with no fanfare.

"[Si Kuya Mark] ang front dito sa Ginebra, tapos ngayon nag-retire na siya. And then si Joe, parang ang laking butas ng ifi-fill up na hindi namin alam kung sinong makakapagtapal noon para sa team," Thompson said.

"Kasi, Kuya Mark, sobrang best leader sa amin on and off the court. And then siyempre 'yung buong Barangay Ginebra fans, talagang hinahanap-hanap palagi si Kuya Mark," he added. "And si Joe naman, chemistry guy namin. Siya lahat -- motivation, leader sa team, captain ball namin."

Devance is the person to go to, said Thompson, whenever any of them had a problem. He was vital to the development of Ginebra's chemistry, both on and off the court. As Cone had said, Devance was a "chemistry guru," someone who could solve issues before he and the coaching staff even heard about them.

Thompson said that with Devance and Caguioa out of their lineup, it will be up to their other veterans -- LA Tenorio, Jared Dillinger, and Jeff Chan -- to take up the leadership cudgels.

"Ako, personally, wala pa," he admits. "Wala pa ako doon sa level na 'yun. So, makikinig pa rin ako sa kanila."

Thompson said he will try to be a leader to the younger, newer Ginebra players, but he has no doubt that the bulk of the leadership responsibilities will still fall on the shoulders of players like Tenorio.

"Andito lang din ako para tulungan din 'yung mga veterans namin. Tulungan sila Kuya LA [sa] mga bagong players naman namin. Kasi most of sa amin, parang mga bago din, bago pa," he said.