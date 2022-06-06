TNT guard Mikey Williams. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT's discussions with Mikey Williams over his new contract is "going longer than expected," admitted head coach Chot Reyes on Sunday.

The Tropang GIGA were triumphant in their first game without Williams, as the newly-crowned Rookie of the Year has yet to report to the team while his contract is being re-negotiated. TNT leaned on a big fourth quarter by Jayson Castro to overcome the Magnolia Hotshots, 78-72, for a successful start to the defense of their PBA All-Filipino crown.

"Obviously, without our most potent offensive weapon, we had to rely on our defense," said Reyes. "The only way we can win games is to limit the production and the scoring of the other team."

Williams was the Finals MVP when TNT ruled the Philippine Cup last year, averaging 27.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in a five-game conquest of the Hotshots.

But Reyes couldn't give a definitive date for the explosive guard's return to the Philippines.

"Well, we have an offer for him on the table. This is a process of re-negotiation. Unfortunately, the re-negotiation is going longer than expected," said Reyes, who revealed that he took the lead role in negotiating with Williams.

Their team manager, Gabby Cui, only recently arrived in the Philippines after taking care of some family business.

"Apparently, I'm not doing a very good job [of negotiating]," said Reyes, "Because I couldn't sign him."

"But, you know, we're still trying. We're hoping," he added.

Williams, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft, earned PBA First Mythical Team honors aside from being the Rookie of the Year. He placed second in the Most Valuable Player race behind Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson.

In 2021, he signed a two-year deal with TNT that included a clause for re-negotiation should the Tropang GIGA win a championship.

As they continue to miss Williams, Reyes said the Tropang GIGA will focus on defense to fuel them in games.

"We're just making sure that we're preparing our team to play without Mikey. And, like we said previously, fortunately we were able to pull this one through," he said.