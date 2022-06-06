Courtesy: Realme

MANILA -- North American squad BloodThirstyKings (BTK) made its presence felt upon arrival here, after sending Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Sibol to a 2-3 loss in a showmatch held at the SMX Convention Center.

Before this, the whole squad struggled in scrimmage games against teams they competed against so far, as they sought to adjust to the local meta, which is arguably the most powerful in the current ML:BB scene.

One of the keys behind the win last Sunday was a local amateur ML:BB player, who was only told to suit up for the showmatch the night before, as their EXP-laner Victor remained down with stomach pains.

Kier “Ichiji” Sambajon, the 6th man of amateur ML:BB squad Monster Anarchy, took charge of the team’s drafts and masterfully boxed out Sibol’s players, while BTK's players tried to secure objectives, even getting a 7/1/8 KDA record during Game 1 of their match.

"Kier, helped a lot. He is a very good player, and he drafts well too. I think he definitely played a big part," captain Michael "MobaZane" Cosgun told ABS-CBN News after their showmatch win.

Ichiji helped fill in the problems they had during the drafting phase, which the squad had struggled with in the past, and made a “massive difference,” Ian “Fwydchicken” Hohl added.

"One of our issues was drafting and so it's hard to run a draft in such a short time frame. So having an experienced player play with us, and help us go through those drafts made a massive difference," he said.

And true enough, the drafting allowed the crowd to see MobaZane with a Baxia jungler pick, with the 20-year old shying away from the marksmen assassin players that he once picked during the world championship. Fwydchckn’s Brody in Game 4, was also a non-comfort pick for Fwydchicken but had resulted in a triple kill.

Some of the BTK members are still recuperating, noting that they only had two days of practice upon arriving in Manila due to sickness. With Victor still down the night before the tournament, they had to get a replacement.

“For the first two days, we couldn't practice at all. We were just trying to recover, so that kind of missed out on practice time,” FwydChckn admitted.

To top it all off, BTK played only one practice round with Ichiji, which impressed the North Americans.

Asked if he was open to getting taken in by BTK, Ichiji said nothing was certain yet.

BTK has a couple more weeks to stay in the Philippines, and they plan to go around and train for the M4 World Championship. They will fly to Indonesia next after their Manila stay.

Asked if they will come back this year, BTK said: “Definitely.”