Home > Sports LIVE BLOG: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics (2022 NBA Finals, Game 2) ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 06 2022 07:45 AM | Updated as of Jun 06 2022 07:47 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in action in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 2, 2022. John G Mabanglo, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE The Boston Celtics could take a stranglehold on these NBA Finals with a victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 in San Francisco on Monday (Manila time) before the series moves back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. Can Steph Curry and the Warriors keep that scenario from happening? Or will Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics come up with another stunner? NBA Finals shocker: Hot-shooting Celtics down Curry, Warriors in Game 1 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber 2022 NBA Finals, site only Read More: 2022 NBA Finals live blog Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors GSW Curry Tatum Klay Draymond Jaylen Brown Andrew Wiggins /overseas/06/06/22/saudi-eyes-tripling-of-foreign-tourists-in-2022/overseas/06/06/22/india-pilgrim-bus-falls-into-gorge-22-killed/entertainment/06/06/22/discover-hidden-pinoy-rock-gem-in-brain-salad-on-vinyl/overseas/06/06/22/gunmen-attack-catholic-church-in-nigeria-kill-worshippers/entertainment/06/06/22/top-gun-again-soars-to-top-of-north-america-box-office