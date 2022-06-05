Home  >  Sports

LIVE BLOG: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics (2022 NBA Finals, Game 2)

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2022 07:45 AM | Updated as of Jun 06 2022 07:47 AM

Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in action in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 2, 2022. John G Mabanglo, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE
Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in action in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 2, 2022. John G Mabanglo, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE

The Boston Celtics could take a stranglehold on these NBA Finals with a victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 in San Francisco on Monday (Manila time) before the series moves back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

Can Steph Curry and the Warriors keep that scenario from happening? Or will Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics come up with another stunner?

 

Read More:  2022 NBA Finals   live blog   Boston Celtics   Golden State Warriors   GSW   Curry   Tatum   Klay   Draymond   Jaylen Brown   Andrew Wiggins  