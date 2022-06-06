Ateneo guard SJ Belangel (27) will forego his final two seasons of eligibility to play in the Korean Basketball League. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University point guard SJ Belangel will be taking his talents to South Korea, where he will be the first Filipino to play in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) as an Asian import.

Belangel confirmed to ABS-CBN News on Monday a report by Naver Sports saying he will sign with the Daegu Korea Gas Corporation Pegasus.

According to the report, the team has already agreed to a contract with Belangel for the league's 2022-23 season.

"Only the preparation of the KBL official contract remains. An official announcement will be made by the club as soon as the official contract is completed," the report said.

Belangel said Sunday that he has yet to sign an official contract with any KBL team but confirmed that he had been in talks with the league already.

Belangel played for three seasons with the Blue Eagles, winning two championships. He will forego his final two seasons of eligibility to turn professional.

The Ateneo guard said he embraces his new role as a trailblazer for Filipino players in a foreign league. In this regard, he follows the footsteps of his senior, Thirdy Ravena, who was the first Filipino to sign with the B.League under their Asian player quota program.

"God has given me doors to open and new opportunities for me to play as a player and to grow, and to share His talents na binigay sa akin," Belangel told ABS-CBN News. "Wala akong masasabi kung 'di ibabalik ko kay God 'yung lahat ng binigay Niya sa akin."



