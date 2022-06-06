

MANILA - The Italian Embassy in the Philippines seeks to bring players of the Inter Milan Football Club for a benefit project that would also promote the sport in the basketball-dominated country, the camp of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday.

The plan was mentioned during the meeting between Marcos and Italian Ambassador to the Philippines Marco Clemente.

"He also said their plans to bring the Inter Milan Football Club here on an intercampus projects to benefit children in need and to promote football," incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press conference.

Last year, Inter Milan was crowned as champions of Italy league for first time in 11 years.

Angeles did not mention when Inter Milan would travel to the country, but underscored that Italy and the Philippines are set to celebrate their 75th year of diplomatic relations.

Aside from the benefit project, Marcos and the Italian envoy also "talked about possible cooperation in infrastructure projects," Angeles said.

"They also talked about COVID and cooperation on learning about COVID responses and opening up the economy," she added.

"On person-to-person cooperation, the ambassador noted his appreciation of the Filipino community in Italy."

In the first quarter of 2022, overseas Filipino workers in Italy remitted about $38.4 million, according to data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

