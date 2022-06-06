Robbie Herndon (1) was signed by Converge on Monday before being traded to San Miguel. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Just hours after signing a contract with the Converge FiberXers, Robbie Herndon is now headed to San Miguel.

The PBA on Monday approved a deal that saw Converge trade Herndon to San Miguel in exchange for the Beermen's second round picks in the 2023 and 2024 Rookie Drafts.

Herndon signed a one-year contract with the FiberXers earlier on Monday.

The swingman averaged 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Alaska Aces in their final conference in the PBA.

Meanwhile, Converge formally signed Maverick Ahanmisi to the group, after the guard signed his own deal on Monday.

The FiberXers opened their PBA campaign on Sunday, absorbing a sorry 79-77 loss against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.