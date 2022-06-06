Boxing: Donaire, Inoue make weight for rematch

Both Nonito Donaire and Naoya Inoue made the weight limit for their bantamweight title fight on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Probellum.

Nonito Donaire said he is "fired up" after making weight ahead of his highly-anticipated rematch against Japanese star Naoya Inoue.

Donaire, 39, tipped the scales at 117.8 pounds in their weigh-in in Yokohama on Monday, comfortably inside the bantamweight limit. Inoue weighed in at 118 pounds.

The pair will clash at the Saitama Super Arena on Tuesday, with the WBC, WBA, and IBF bantamweight world titles all on the line.

"I feel good, I feel great," Donaire declared. "It's going to be an amazing night, and you can look forward to seeing the best of me. I'm very fired up, and it is going to be a very exciting fight."

The bout is a rematch of their 2019 classic in the World Boxing Super Series, where Inoue claimed a unanimous decision victory. The encounter was voted as the Fight of the Year by the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Since that loss to "The Monster," Donaire has won back-to-back matches and became the oldest fighter to win a championship at bantamweight when he knocked out Nordine Oubaali in May 2021.

He is now confident that he can inflict a first loss in Inoue's record and move closer to his goal of winning all the belts in the division.

