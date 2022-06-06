Ateneo's Faith Nisperos and Erika Raagas embrace coach Oliver Almadro after their win against the Adamson Lady Falcons. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University star Faith Nisperos believes the Blue Eagles are "slowly getting there" after recent victories that boosted their chances of making it to the UAAP Season 84 Final 4.

The Blue Eagles had a slow start to the women's volleyball tournament, dropping their first three matches before breaking through against Far Eastern University (FEU).

Since a loss to National University in the second round, the Blue Eagles have been trending upward: they swept University of Santo Tomas, then outlasted Adamson University in a five-set thriller to climb to solo fourth in the league standings.

"We're slowly getting there," said Nisperos, who fired a career-best 31 points in their win against the Lady Falcons. "Of course, ang dami pa namin kailangan pagtrabahuhan."

"Sa game na 'to [vs. Adamson], marami kaming nakitang 'yung pinagtrabahuhan namin, lumabas. May iba naman na needs more work," she added. "We're marami kaming nakitang 'yung pinagtrabahuhan namin, lumabas. May iba naman na needs more work."

The Blue Eagles' growth over the course of the season was on full display in their classic against Adamson.

They refused to fold after squandering three match points and finding themselves tied 17-17 in the fifth set. Instead, it was Adamson that succumbed to their errors, committing back-to-back miscues that propelled Ateneo to their seventh win of the season.

Like his top player, Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro is also hoping that the Blue Eagles are peaking at the right time. Their next two games -- against De La Salle University and the University of the Philippines (UP) -- will be crucial to their Final 4 hopes, as the Blue Eagles (7-5) are still just a game ahead of Adamson (6-6) in the standings.

Though their situation is precarious, Almadro is delighted that they still control their Final 4 destiny, thanks to their gritty display against the Lady Falcons.

"I told my players that we're not gonna rely on other teams to win or to lose, for us to make it to the Final 4. If we want it, we have to take it," he said. "We have to be in control."

"So paano tayo magiging in control? We have to prepare, physically, mentally, emotionally, and especially spiritually," he added. "And ito nga, we are in control now, but we should not stop. We have to recover and prepare right away."

Up next for the defending champions is a showdown against archrivals La Salle on Tuesday, before they wrap up their elimination round campaign against UP on Thursday.