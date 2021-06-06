WNBA: Jonquel Jones leads Sun over Liberty, Sparks knock off Sky

The Connecticut Sun huddle up after the game against the New York Liberty on June 5, 2021 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Chris Marion, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Jonquel Jones totaled a season-high 31 points and 13 rebounds to help the host Connecticut Sun pull away from the New York Liberty for an 85-64 win on Saturday night.

Jones logged her seventh double-double of the season and the 46th of her career. Brionna Jones added 14 points and eight rebounds and DeWanna Bonner scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half for the Sun.

Eastern Conference-leading Connecticut (8-2) has won two straight games and three of its last four after starting the year 5-0.

Rebecca Allen paced the Liberty with 14 points off the bench. Sami Whitcomb had nine points while New York leading scorer Betnijah Laney finished with just eight points and six assists.

New York (5-4) has dropped four of its last six games. The Liberty has lost seven consecutive games against the Sun dating back to 2018.

The Sun outscored the visitors by seven in the third quarter to stretch their six-point halftime edge to 62-49 entering the fourth. Jones had six of Connecticut's first nine points in the third to open a 52-37 advantage.

The Sun outscored the Liberty 23-15 in the fourth to seal the victory.

-- Erica Wheeler helps Sparks knock off slumping Sky --

Erica Wheeler scored a game-high 22 points Saturday, including a couple of key buckets in the last two minutes, to lift the Los Angeles Sparks to a 68-63 win over the visiting Chicago Sky.

Wheeler hit a driving layup with 1:19 left in the game for a 63-58 lead, then converted a pullup jumper on Los Angeles' next possession for a seven-point advantage with 42.4 seconds remaining.

Wheeler and Amanda Zahui B combined to make three of four foul shots in the final 30 seconds to put the game away and hand the Sky their seventh straight setback.

Zahui B and Te'a Cooper each added 13 points for the Sparks (4-3), who own three wins over Chicago. Nia Coffey chipped in 10 as Los Angeles won its second straight game without leading scorer Nneka Oguwmike (knee sprain).

Kahleah Copper scored 15 points for the Sky (2-7), which played without Candace Parker (sprained ankle) for the eight straight game. Ruthy Hebard came off the bench to add 14 and Diamond DeShields hit for 10 points.

-- Liz Cambage helps Aces slide past Mystics --

Liz Cambage recorded 24 points and 11 rebounds and Jackie Young added 22 points to help the Las Vegas Aces notch a 96-93 victory over the host Washington Mystics on Saturday afternoon.

Riquna Williams scored 20 points and made 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Aces (7-3). Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson had 15 points and 15 rebounds but was just 3-of-14 shooting.

Myisha Hines-Allen recorded season highs of 32 points and 13 rebounds for Washington (2-5). Ariel Atkins tallied 29 points and WNBA leading scorer Tina Charles had 16, more than 10 below her average.

Charles showed her versatility early, hitting two 3-pointers in the first half.

While Charles claimed she wasn't concerned about guarding the 6-foot-8 Cambage in a recent press conference, the rest of the Mystics' defense seemed troubled by her size.

Cambage had a dominant game, and with 7:17 left in the second quarter, she laughed as she scored on Charles with a jump hook in the post.

With 9:01 left in the final quarter, Williams sank a 3-pointer from the corner, giving the Aces an 83-75 lead.

Las Vegas led by 13 with 4:11 left, but Atkins and Hines-Allen would keep the Mystics in the game.

With under three minutes, Atkins hit back-to-back threes as part of a 13-0 run. Hines-Allen tied the game at 90 on two free throws with a minute left.

Wilson drove to the rim to give the Aces a 92-90 advantage with 41.2 seconds left. Wilson later intercepted an inbound pass from Charles in the final seconds to seal the game.