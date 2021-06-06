Shiga postpones Kiefer's introductory press con amid contract dispute

MANILA, Philippines -- The Shiga Lakestars have postponed Kiefer Ravena's introductory press conference, originally set for Monday, over issues regarding his contract.

Shiga last week announced that they have signed Ravena as an Asian import, making him the second Filipino to ink a deal with the B.League. His younger brother, Thirdy, was the first, having already played for one season with the San-En NeoPhoenix.

But Ravena's stint with Shiga was immediately put in peril when PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said that signing such a contract was against the regulations of the PBA.

On Saturday, in a hastily-called press conference, the PBA Board announced that they have decided to officially bar Ravena from playing in Japan, as he must honor his contract with the NLEX Road Warriors.

They also communicated the matter to the B.League.

"After the announcement, it was reported in the Philippines that there are issues in his current contract," Shiga said in a statement.

In light of the recent developments, the Lakestars said they have postponed the press conference "until a more appropriate time, as holding a press conference with Ravena and us at this time may add more confusion to the situation."

"We will continue discussions to resolve these issues," the team said. "We apologize to have worried you all, and we would like to ask you all for your patience and support. "

Ravena has kept mum on the issue, outside of a statement posted on social media where he thanked the NLEX management, the PBA, and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas for their support.



