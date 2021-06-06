As debate on Kiefer situation continues, Vargas says PBA must be 'protected'

Kiefer Ravena and PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA understands that its decision to bar Kiefer Ravena from playing in Japan's B.League is a "letdown," but the league must also be protected in the increasingly complicated situation.

This was the sentiment of PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas, after they announced on Saturday that Ravena must honor his max contract with the NLEX Road Warriors. Thus, the league is not allowing the 27-year-old to play for the Shiga Lakestars in Japan's B.League.

"I know for the fans of Kiefer, this is a letdown," Vargas said during a hastily-called press conference on Saturday. "But after looking at everything na the Board thought that the PBA also will have to be protected."

"It's not (just) a PBA rule, per se… It's also a rule that is adopted by FIBA and honored by our constitution and the Philippine laws," he added.

Shiga announced last week that they had signed Ravena to a contract as an Asian import, which would have made him the second Filipino to play in the B.League after his younger brother, Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix.

But PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial was quick to point out that Ravena's signing was in violation of his Uniform Players Contract with the league. The UPC has been described as a "tripartite agreement" among the PBA, the team, and the player, which essentially binds the player to both his team and the league itself.

On Saturday, the PBA made it official: Ravena has to honor his contract with the Road Warriors, which the league said was "sacrosanct." Ravena signed a three-year maximum contract extension with NLEX in September 2020.

"It's a legal document that should not be broken," said PBA Vice-Chairman Bobby Rosales, the team governor of TerraFirma. "We'd like to avoid the consequences if a contract is broken. So, we just hope, also, that the party concerned will realize the sanctity of a contract."

"What we are ruling on is can he break the contract, whether he can actually break the contract," Vargas further explained. "'Yung point na pumirma na ba siya diyan, may kontrata ba siya diyan, is he really moving -- that is a discussion that's on-going."

"But what we're ruling on is the non-breaking of the contract that he has signed," he said.

The verdict, after a discussion by the Board of Governors, is that Ravena will not be allowed to do so as it would set a "very difficult precedent" for the league.

"It is such a big precedent, even in amateur sports, where movement of players are subject to the rules of the league," said Vargas. "That's the consequence of making a handshake. So, I understand where the fans are coming from, and Kiefer hopefully will stay with us, and mapapanood nila si Kiefer maglaro sa PBA."

Also discussed by the Board was the possibility of a "buyout," which Vargas said will be another "very difficult" scenario for the PBA.

"Ganyan ata ang sa NBA, 'di ba? (In the) NBA you just buy out the contract. The consequence of that is very difficult for us kasi their currency is much higher, and they can buy you out anytime," he said.

"So we were a little bit more careful in discussing that matter, if we would allow a foreign team to buy out a contract of a player," he added.

Ultimately, the issue boils down to the contract signed by Ravena -- and by every other PBA player -- that ties them to their team, and by extension to the league, even upon the expiration of the deal.

Even when a player's contract expires, his mother team has the so-called "right of first refusal" and continues to own his rights.

"If you look at the current rule, it's that you're owned by… the team owns you forever, until it releases you," Vargas said.

This rule, among others, is currently being reviewed by the PBA through a study group led by Rosales, but there is no timetable as to when they can release their findings. Moreover, their suggestions will still have to be approved by the same PBA Board that is enforcing the current rules.

"Until such time as he (Rosales) presents that to the Board, we're not at liberty to mention what the new rules are, or what are the recommended policies that address issues such as that," Vargas said.

