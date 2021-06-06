NBA: James Harden exits Game 1 vs. Bucks, will not return

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard James Harden (13) reacts after a basket against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of game five of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden exited Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a right hamstring injury in the opening minute of the first quarter on Saturday.

The Nets announced he will not return. TNT reported that Harden left the arena to get an MRI.

Harden appeared to injure himself driving on Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday and passing the ball to Blake Griffin. He grabbed his right hamstring and gingerly walked up the floor before the Nets called a timeout 43 seconds into the game to make a substitution.

Harden immediately headed to the locker room. Moments after the first quarter ended with Milwaukee holding a 32-30 lead, the Nets announced he was out for the rest of the game.

Harden averaged 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists on 47.1 percent shooting in 36 regular-season games after being acquired from the Houston Rockets in mid-January. He also missed 18 games with a right hamstring injury before returning May 12.

During Brooklyn's five-game win over the Boston Celtics in the first round, Harden averaged 27.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists on 55.6 percent shooting.