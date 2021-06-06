Former Alaska, San Miguel import Galen Young dies at 45

Former PBA import Galen Young.

American basketball player Galen Young, who played as an import in the PBA for Alaska and San Miguel Beer, died in a vehicular accident in Memphis. He was 45 years old.

The Charlotte Observer reported on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) that Young was killed when a vehicle crashed into a house at 4589 Horn Lake Road in Memphis.

Young "was located inside the residence and pronounced deceased," according to a tweet by the Memphis Police Department.

At 2:42 am, officers responded to a crash at 4589 Horn Lake Rd. where a vehicle crashed into the house.

After the crash investigation, Leslie Young, 45, was located inside the residence and pronounced deceased.

A citation was issued to the driver. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 5, 2021

The news greatly saddened Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso, who played with Young when he was the Aces' import in the 2000s. Young had three stints in the PBA: with Alaska in 2004 and 2009, and with San Miguel Beer in 2007.

"This breaks my heart. Galen was one of my favorite imports to play with. Not only was he a warrior on the court, he was an even better friend off it," Cariaso wrote on Instagram.

"Prayers for his family during this tough time. Rest well in heaven my friend."

The Aces also offered their condolences on their official Instagram page.

An investigation is on-going regarding the incident. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation, as per Memphis police.

Marlon Thomas, a friend of Young, described the accident as "a freaky, terrible thing."

Young starred for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in college, and was drafted in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1999. He never played in the NBA but had several productive campaigns in overseas leagues, including the PBA.