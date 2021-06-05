Spence says he wants to KO Pacquiao to retirement

Errol Spence Jr. said he wants to make sure he'll be at 100 percent by the time he fights Manny Pacquiao on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas.

At 100 percent, he'll be able to retire the 42-year-old champion, said the undefeated WBC-IBF welterweight champion.

“I think I was 80% or 75 for Danny (Garcia),” said Spence in an interview on Barbershop Conversations.

“I wasn’t right for Danny. And I wasn’t right at all. I just know if he was going to beat me, he was going to be in a real dog fight to beat me. And I knew I could beat him and outbox him easily."

The Garcia fight was his first since surviving a horrific car accident in October 2019. This was the reason he was not at his best in the Garcia fight.

Nevertheless, he defeated Garcia via a unanimous decision.

“Now, I’m sharp as heck. I feel strong. I’m about 158 right now,” said Spence. “I want to get as strong as I can to knock out Manny Pacquiao and send him off to retirement."

Spence expects Pacquiao to be in his best shape ever, which is why he plans to prepare accordingly.

"I'm expecting the same Manny Pacquiao we see every time, he will come to fight. I'm definitely coming to fight. I'll be a lot stronger, better than my previous fights," he said.

He also warned Pacquiao's camp from using his previous bouts as references for their match.

"If he’s looking at that, he should be looking at the Chris Algieri, Lamont (Peterson), and Kell Brook fights to find something. If he’s looking at the last fight thinking he’s found a weakness, he’s going to be in trouble,” said Spence.

