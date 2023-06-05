SEAG gold medalists take part in Asian Games Fun Run

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino (left) and Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee HR Director Chen Qiufang flag off the runners. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Over 500 runners, including a handful of Southeast Asian Games gold medalists, participated in the Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run in Tagaytay City on Monday.

The ceremonial campaign aims to promote the Asiad that will be held in Hangzhou in September.

Representatives from the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and students from the host city also took part in the fun run, which started at 6:00 a.m.

"We are proud that the POC, Tagaytay City and the country have become part of this symbolic fun run that not only helps promote the Asian Games but also reiterates the Philippines’ very important and historic role why these very games were organized more than a century ago," said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, also the mayor of Tagaytay.

The Philippines is acknowledged as the birthplace of the Asian Games when the first Far Eastern Olympic Games were staged in January and February 1913 in the very same Malate area where the historic Rizal Memorial Sports Complex stands.

Among those who joined the fun run were Cambodia SEA Games medalists Jason Balabal (wrestling), Sam Morrison (taekwondo), Jasmine Alkhaldi (swimming), Agatha Wong (wushu), Precious Cabuya and Mark Julius Rodelas (obstacle sports), as well as Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial (boxing), Nikko Huelgas (triathlon) and Cheska Altomonte (softball).

POC deputy secretaries-general Bones Floro and Karen Tanchanco-Caballero, who’s also deputy chef de mission to Hangzou, were also part of the run.

Aside from the fun run, Tagaytay City also hosted the Hangzhou Asian Games Children’s Art Competition where select masterpieces depicting the games were picked by POC, HAGOC and OCA officials from dozens of entries sent by Tagaytay City school children.

The Hangzhou Asian Games are set September 23 to October 8.