Letran captain Kurt Reyson fuelled their comeback against Mapua. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- Colegio de San Juan de Letran completed a comeback against Mapua University, 70-67, at the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Monday in San Juan City.

Down by as much as 16, 43-27, after two free-throw makes by Adrian Nocum late in the second frame, the Knights came back in the second half and were led by team captain Kurt Reyson’s all-around performance of 14 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

Pao Javillonar also came up big, scoring four points in crunch time that turned a two-point deficit into a two-point lead, 69-67. He finished with 10 markers alongside five boards. Reyson’s split from the charity stripe extended their lead to three, and Clint Escamis’ missed three-pointer got Letran its sixth win in eight games.

Nocum topscored for the Cardinals with 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists, but fell short as they saw themselves go down to 5-3. Warren Bonifacio and Toby Agustin followed him with nine each, and John Recto scored eight markers.

Meanwhile, National University demolished Fatih Colleges in the second game, 142-69.

Renzo Abiera’s 21 points and four assists, and John Lloyd Clemente’s 20 points and four boards led the Bulldogs and allowed them to climb up to 6-2. Kenshin Padrones also scored 19, while Reinhard Jumamoy was all over the place with 17 markers, 11 dimes, and five boards.

NU led by as much as 78 in the contest and banked on their 74-28 advantage inside the paint.

Adam Eric Fernado’s 18 points, 10 boards, and four dimes were one of the few bright spots for the Bravehearts, but it was not enough as they still are winless in seven contests. Eloh Navarez also contributed 13 points, while Steven De Castro and Lloyd Aldrin Dimawala scored 12 each.