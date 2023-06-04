Winner Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (R) of Red Bull Racing celebrates with second-placed British driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes on the podium after the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Spain 2023 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in Barcelona, Spain, June 4, 2023. Siu Wu, EPA-EFE.

Two Formula 1 world champions finished on the podium of the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

This, after defending world champion Max Verstappen dominated the Spanish race while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second.

Verstappen has claimed both his fifth race win of the year and his 40th Formula 1 career victory this weekend.

In the previous round in Monaco, he beat Sebastian Vettel’s record with the most race wins by a Red Bull driver. Vettel, who retired in 2022, had 38 wins with the Red Bull team.

Meanwhile, this has been Hamilton’s 193rd Formula 1 career victory but only his second podium so far this 2023 season.

Hamilton’s teammate George Russell was able to defend against Red Bull driver Sergio Perez to claim P3, his best so far in the last eight rounds.

What they failed to do in Monaco, the Mercedes pair succeeded in doing in the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as fans witnessed the upgrades in the W14s, which they debuted in Monaco, finally in play.

Meanwhile, compatriots Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin missed out on podium finishes in their home race.

Alonso, who qualified P8, finished P7 while Sainz, who started on the front row beside pole-sitter Verstappen, fell to three places.

Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc started from the pit wall and failed to get in the points. He was P11.

Out of the seven races, sans the postponed Emilia-Romagna GP, this has been Leclerc’s, who was last year’s runner up for the world championship, third time to not finish in the top 10.

Moreover, McLaren fans faced another heartbreak in what would have been the team's best weekend.

Lando Norris, who secured McLaren’s best qualifying result in Barcelona since 2011, started P3 but damaged his front wing during the opening lap after a contact with Hamilton.

His long pit stop moved him to the last place on the grid and was only able to move up to three places up at P17.

His teammate Oscar Piastri fell to P13 after qualifying P9.

Of the 20 drivers, Verstappen leads the standings for the world championship with 170 points, followed by Perez with 117 and Alonso with 99. Hamilton is fourth in the running with 87 points while his teammate Russell is fifth with 65.

The next action will be on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada from June 16 to 18.

