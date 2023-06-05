Bejino nabs another swimming gold in ASEAN Para Games

Filipino para-swimmer Gary Bejino. PSC/POC Media.

Gary Bejino claimed his second gold medal of the 12th ASEAN Para Games on Monday, when he topped the men's 200m freestyle S6 at the Aquatic Center of Phnom Penh's Morodok Techo National Stadium.

Bejino clocked 2:38.550 in Lane 4, comfortably ahead of Thailand's Channi Wongnonthaphum of Thailand (2:53.100). Vietnam's Do Thanh Hai (2:54.230) completed the podium.

Bejino earlier dominated the men’s 400-meter freestyle S6 with a record-breaking time of five minutes and 38.26 seconds for the Philippines' first gold medal in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, it was a 1-2 finish for Cendy Asusano and Marites Burce in the women's javelin throw F54 at the Morodok Techo Stadium.

Asusano secured the gold with a mark of 13.7400 meters, followed by Burce at 11.960-m. Vietnam's Tran Thi Tu took the bronze with a mark of 11.870-m.

Also winning silver on Monday were King James Reyes in the men's 1500m T46 of para athletics, and Angel Mae Otom in the women's 200m freestyle S5 of para swimming.

The Philippines currently has 11 gold medals in the ASEAN Para Games, along with 14 silvers and 12 bronzes. They are fifth in the medal table behind Indonesia (32-28-22), Vietnam (21-19-21), Thailand (17-21-13), and Malaysia (14-7-5).