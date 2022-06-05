TNT's Mikey Williams is PBA Rookie of the Year

TNT's Mikey Williams was the top rookie of PBA Season 46. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- TNT's prolific guard, Mikey Williams, is the PBA's Rookie of the Year for its 46th season.

Williams, the fourth overall pick in the PBA Season 46 Draft, emerged as the league's top newcomer after leading the Tropang GIGA to the All-Filipino title last year.

He earned Finals MVP honors after TNT's five-game conquest of Magnolia in the championship series.

Williams, 30, edged NorthPort's Jamie Malonzo, Rain or Shine's Santi Santillan, Magnolia's Jerrick Ahanmisi, and Rain or Shine's Andrei Caracut for the award.

However, he was not on hand to receive the trophy during Sunday's Leo Awards at the Araneta Coliseum.

Meanwhile, emerging as the league's Most Improved Player was Juami Tiongson of TerraFirma.

NLEX guard Kevin Alas was named the winner of the Samboy Lim Sportsmanship award.

