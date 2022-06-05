MANILA, Philippines -- The PhilCycling National Championships for Road returns after a two-year hiatus from June 21 to 24 with Tagaytay City as main hub, federation president Rep. Barham "Bambol" Tolentino announced.

"With the pandemic restrictions eased, it’s high time to bring the National Championships back on the road," said Tolentino, also the president of the Philippine Olympic Committee.

"We scrapped the races in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and last year, we could only stage the National Trials under a strictly-controlled environment in Clark," he added.

The national championships will feature races in road, individual time trial and criterium for men and women elite, under-23, juniors (17-18) and youth (16-under).

Registration is ongoing online via the PhilCycling Facebook page.

Participants will be strictly screened, as the national championships will only feature riders who have the potential to become national athletes. The final roster of participants will be announced on June 17.

The top five riders in the road races, top three in criterium and top two in the ITT will be named to the national team for the period July 1 to December 31, 2022. The next sets of finishers will be considered for the national pool.

A team time trial race could also be included in the competition program depending on the number of recognized and legitimate cycling teams which will register for the races.

The routes and distances for the juniors and youth road events will also be determined at the close of registration period.

PhilCycling will also hold national championships for mountain bike in Danao City (Cebu) from June 10 to 12 and BMX at the Tagaytay City UCI BMX Track on June 25 and 26.

The national championships are co-presented by Standard Insurance and the MVP Sports Foundation and supported by the POC, Philippine Sports Commission, Tagaytay City Mayor Agnes Tolentino, Eighth District of Cavite and Province of Cavite, as well as the First District of Batangas, the municipalities of Laurel, Agoncillo and Talisay and the local Philippine National Police commands.

