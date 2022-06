Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning against Norway's Casper Ruud at the end of their men's singles final match on day fifteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 5, 2022. Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP

PARIS - Rafael Nadal won a 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday with a straight-sets rout of Casper Ruud to become the oldest male champion at Roland Garros.

In a disappointing final, 36-year-old Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 with victory coming 17 years to the day since he claimed his first French Open as a 19-year-old in 2005.

Nadal is now two Slams ahead of old rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.