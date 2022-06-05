Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team pose for photos ahead of their showmatch against North American squad BloodThirstyKings. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - North American Mobile Legends: Bang Bang squad BloodThirstyKings escaped 2022 SEA Games gold medalists Sibol after coming away with a 3-2 victory in their hotly-anticipated showmatch at the SMX Convention Center, Sunday.

SEA Games gold medalists Sibol, bannered by players of world champs Blacklist International figured in a rematch of sorts against BTK in a showmatch after amateur tourney's realme Mobile Legends Cup Grand Finals.

The North American squad was known for sending them down the lower bracket of the M3 world championship.

Without Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, world championship MVP Kiel "Oheb" Soriano suited up for Sibol, with Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales assuming Wise's jungler role, and Sibol 6th man Russel Aaron “Eyon” Usi replacing OhMyV33nus as a multi-role support player.

A base defense showcasing Eyon and Hadji's chemistry allowed Sibol to counter and draw first blood in a nail-biting Game 1 showdown.

Hadji's late-game exploits with his Cecilion gave him the MVP recognition behind a 8-2-11 kill-death-assist record.

Game 2 saw Hadji returning to the jungler role he relinquished when he moved to Sibol, but BTK's dominant run headlined by a stellar performance by Michael "MobaZane" Cosgun evened the series and spoiled Hadji's return to the position that propelled his former team Omega to M2.

Sibol kept BTK to just one kill as they shut off Shark's Chou early on to place themselves towards match point.

But BTK went on to win Games 4 and 5, headlined by MobaZane's Thamuz pick, to secure victory.