Jayson Castro shone down the stretch for TNT against Magnolia. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) - Jayson Castro took charge down the stretch to power the TNT Tropang GIGA to a 78-72 victory against the Magnolia Timplados Hotshots on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

In a rematch of last season's All-Filipino Cup Finals, the Tropang GIGA again emerged triumphant against the Hotshots thanks to a series of big plays by Castro in the final five minutes. The veteran point guard finished with 16 points and six assists for the defending champions, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Troy Rosario earned Player of the Game honors after scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 boards, and the Tropang GIGA survived the absence of reigning Rookie of the Year Mikey Williams and veteran big man Kelly Williams in their first game of the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup.

"Obviously, without our most potent offensive weapon, we had to rely on our defense," said TNT coach Chot Reyes, who held Magnolia to just 3-of-16 shooting from long range.

"The only way we can win games is to limit the scoring of the other team… It was just a matter of grinding it out, hunkering down on defense, making stop after stop. Thankfully in the crucial moments, we were able to do that," he added.

The Hotshots led 66-62 with 4:44 to go when Castro began to wax hot. He and Rosario nailed back-to-back three-pointers for a 68-66 TNT lead, though Magnolia responded via an Ian Sangalang and-1 to push ahead anew, 69-68.

It proved to be the Hotshots' last lead of the contest. Matt Ganuelas-Rosser converted a layup off a superb pass by Poy Erram to put TNT ahead for good with 2:24 to go, and Castro burned the Hotshots on a drive for a layup plus a foul. He completed the three-point play to give TNT a 73-69 lead with 1:40 left.

Magnolia still had a chance after a layup by Sangalang, but the Tropang GIGA got two free throws by Castro and a split at the line from Ganuelas-Rosser in the final minute -- enough to hold off the Hotshots.

Ganuelas-Rosser and Glenn Khobuntin had nine points each, and Poy Erram grabbed 14 rebounds for the Tropang GIGA.

Sangalang had 18 points and 10 boards, and Calvin Abueva also had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. Paul Lee, however, was shackled by the TNT defense and made just two of 10 shots for four points.

The Scores:

TNT 78 – Rosario 22, Castro 16, Ganuelas-Rosser 9, Khobuntin 9, Pogoy 8, Erram 5, Montalbo 3, Cruz 2, Reyes 2, Marcelo 2, Tungcab 0, Banal 0.

Magnolia 72 – Sangalang 18, Barroca 14, Jalalon 12, Abueva 12, Reavis 5, Lee 4, Wong 4, Dionisio 3, Corpuz 0, Dela Rosa 0, Laput 0.

Quarters: 22-21, 42-42, 53-55, 78-72.



