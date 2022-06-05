Boxing: Aston Palicte stopped by Moloney in Australia

Jason Moloney (L) of Australia and Aston Palicte (R) of the Philippines pose for photographs during the weigh-in, ahead of Sunday's World Lightweight Championship bout between George Kambosos and Devin Haney, in Melbourne, Australia, 04 June 2022. James Ross, EPA-EFE.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxer Aston Palicte saw a three-fight winning streak come to an end in brutal fashion on Sunday.

Palicte was overwhelmed by Australia's Jason Moloney in their bantamweight bout at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The Filipino was knocked down twice, and the referee stopped the bout after the second time Palicte touched the canvas.

The official time of stoppage was the 2:35 mark of the third round.

It was the fifth loss of Palicte's professional career, dropping his record to 28-5-1. He had won three fights entering the bout against Moloney, the last of which was a unanimous decision win against Roland Jay Biendima in General Santos City last October.

He could not handle the power of Moloney, however, as the Australian fighter dropped Palicte in the first round with a right hand. The Filipino was able to beat the count, but Moloney saw his opportunity and swarmed with more punches.

The fight was waved off after Palicte was dropped for the second time. This marks the third time in his career that the 31-year-old has been stopped inside the ring.

Moloney improves to 24-2 in his career, having won three straight matches since a loss to unbeaten Japanese star Naoya Inoue in October 2020.

