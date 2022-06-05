Ateneo guard SJ Belangel. UAAP Media.

MANILA - Ateneo point guard SJ Belangel is in talks with teams in the Korean Basketball League but has yet to make a final decision on his basketball future.

The guard told ABS-CBN News on Sunday that he has not signed any contract but discussions are ongoing with teams in the league. The KBL is opening up to Filipino players as part of their Asian player quota program.

"For me, right now, siyempre lumabas eh, and nauna. Pero for me, wala pa naman, for me. And actually, andito lang talaga ako ngayon para manood ng laro sa mga teammates ko," said Belangel, who watched the game between Rain or Shine and Converge at the Araneta Coliseum.

"For me right now, nagulat lang din ako. But I'm here right now just talaga para to support my team, and lumabas. Pero right now wala pa namang sure, kasi hindi pa rin alam 'yung team nga," he added. "For sure, wala pa, for the moment."

.@sjbelangel (wearing a Gian Mamuyac jersey) says he has yet to sign with a KBL team but talks are on-going. He expects to make a final decision within the week. pic.twitter.com/WeOEHarGHl — Camille B. Naredo (@camillenaredo) June 5, 2022

A report by Tiebreaker Times, citing Ateneo team manager Epok Quimpo, said that Belangel will forego his final two seasons of UAAP eligibility with the Blue Eagles after accepting an offer to play in the KBL.

That would make him the first Filipino player to sign with the Korean professional league.

Belangel admitted that playing in the KBL is an attractive proposition for him, noting the toughness of the league.

"It's great exposure," he said. "If ever I'll decide to go there, it will make me grow as a player. Not only just as a player, I could also help young athletes who are pursuing their dreams of playing outside the Philippines."

Belangel said he will make a final decision on his future by this week.

"Right now siguro, kakatapos lang talaga ng exams, pero maybe this week siguro, meron na 'yun. May lalabas," he said.

Belangel made his debut for Ateneo in Season 81, helping the Blue Eagles win back-to-back championships. In Season 84, he averaged 9.86 points and 3.21 assists per game in the elimination round. In their loss to the University of the Philippines in Game 3 of the Finals, he put up 27 points.