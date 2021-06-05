Tekken 7: AK earns The Nationals Pro League 3-peat after tough climb

MANILA—Banking on a few chugs of soda and his Geese Howard pick, Alexandre “AK” Laverez won the The Nationals: Pro League title for the third season in a row after avenging his winner's bracket defeat to Smart Omega’s Juliano “Jules” Lozano in the Grand Finals held Saturday night.

As Jules sent him to the loser's bracket finals, the Laus Playbook Esports player eliminated top-seeded Bren Epro’s Maru "Maru" Sy and face Jules again in the grand finals.

Using Steve Fox, Maru defeated AK’s signature Law and Paul in the first two games. But his Geese Howard pick proved to be the answer, as he dealt Maru three consecutive losses to win 3-2 and barge in the grand finals.

At the time he could also be seen on stream taking a few sips of soda in what was already described by Tekken fans in jest as his "soda buff", or a way to boost him in critical situations.

AK continued his perfect run through the grand finals, forcing a bracket reset with a 3-2 win as he beat Jules’ Fahkumram and Heihachi.

Even as Jules banked on his signature Jin, AK’s Geese Howard proved unstoppable as he dealt Jules a 3-2 loss as the bracket reset.

It was a tough climb for 2019 Southeast Asian Games representative AK in the regular season, ending it at 6th place and being sent off to the lower bracket for the first time in league history.

AK will bring home P150,000 of the P265,000 tournament prize pool.

Jules (2nd) while Maru (3rd) will take home cash prizes worth P75,000 and P40,000, respectively