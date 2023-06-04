TNT Triple Giga and Uratex celebrate after winning their respective matchups in the Red Bull Half Court National Finals in Taguig. Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- TNT Triple Giga and Uratex Dream were successful in winning their respective championship matchups on Saturday at the Red Bull Half Court National Finals in Taguig, and coach Eric Altamirano, who served as the tournament director, said he expects tougher competition for the World Finals-bound teams.

“I’m expecting that the competition there will be tougher considering that they also went to qualifiers just like us. Meron silang mga series of qualifiers that ultimately culminated in [their own] National Finals. I think there are about 25 countries that also did what we did here in the Philippines,” said the former NU Bulldogs mentor.

TNT won the finals after defeating the CAVITEX Braves, 21-20, on an Almond Vosotros game-winner, while Uratex outlasted FILA in the women’s division, 16-13.

Altamirano also bared that while the format is yet to be finalized, an upcoming draw to determine the pools will be held at the end of the National Finals of each participating country.

He also said that he was happy with how the tournament concluded in the country even if it is the first time Red Bull held the 3x3 event here.

“Considering that this is the first time that Red Bull Half Court was launched dito sa Philippines, I thought it was a really successful event. Based dun sa finals, what a way to end the event diba? It came down to the last shot, and we had two of the best three-on-three teams in the Philippines. Of course not to mention yung ating women’s finals between Uratex and FILA, also a very closely-fought game,” he said.

“I’m very happy with the turnout of the event. Aside from the competition, nakita natin na ang daming taong nanood and everybody was really happy. You could see yung excitement, yung energy ng mga tao nung nanonood sila.”

The Red Bull Half Court World Finals will be held in Belgrade, Serbia on September 16-17.