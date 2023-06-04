PBA on Tour: Maliksi, Caram carry Meralco past Converge

Allein Maliksi in action for Meralco against Converge in the PBA on Tour. PBA Images.

Allein Maliksi and Anjo Caram starred in Meralco's difficult 96-88 win over Converge during their highly-physical affair in PBA on Tour at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday.

Allein Maliksi led the Bolts' rebound from a previous defeat by scoring 16 points, while Caram added 15 points.

It was Meralco's second win in the preseason series, while dealing Converge's second defeat in three games.

The FiberXers, who fought from 14 points down, had a splendid performance from Jeron Teng, who scored 21.

But the Bolts managed to prevail, hanging tough in the end game to prevent the FiberXers from completing a comeback.

Caram was grateful for the minutes he was getting recently especially after playing without Aaron Black and Chris Newsome.

"For me personally 'yung mindset ko be ready lang always, do your job, pagpasok mo sa court do your all," said Caram, who also grabbed two rebounds aside from dishing out three assists.



He added that they needed to match Converge's tempo especially after seeing the FiberXers catch up in the second half.

"We want to keep the momentum fast, nagfocus kami sa stops namin. Dun lang kami nakakakuha ng score in transition," he said.