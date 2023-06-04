Gilas Pilipinas Women's guard Ella Fajardo has been announced as among the newest additions for women's NCAA Division 1 team Iona University.

Fajardo, who has been part of the Gilas women's silver medal finish in the recent Southeast Asian Games, will be joining Sierra DeAngelo and Zoey Ward as the new recruits under the Gael's head coach Angelika Szumilo.

"Ella is a point guard, but because of her scoring ability she can very easily move to the two spot," Shumilo said of the young Pinay lass in the school team's website.

"She can shoot, attack the basket and create shots for others. She's also gained a lot of valuable experience playing for the Philippines National Team the last two years against powerhouses such as Australia and China."

Fajardo has previously worked with Szumilo back in her playing stint with Fairleigh Dickinson.

She played in all 32 games during the Knights' historic 2022-23 season, scoring a career-high 16 points in her first collegiate game on the road. Fajardo scored in double-figures in the first four games of the season and reached double-digit points in 14 contests overall.

"We look forward to Ella having an immediate impact on and off the floor at Iona. Her work ethic, high character and vibrant personality will fit very well into our team," said Szumilo.

Fajardo was delighted by the signing, expressing thanks in her social media post. (LINK https://www.instagram.com/p/Csv_mhkPMtA/)

"Thank you Jesus for your steadfast love, promises, and miracles! Even if I’m away from home my @tmgrising fam was able to make an amazing 'signing day' set up for me to make this process and decision the best experience that I couldn’t have ever imagined :)," she said.

"With that being said, I am officially proud to say that I will be playing at Iona University for my next 3 years of college 🏀!! Go Gaels!"