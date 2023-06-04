Farm Fresh joins PVL with Mycah Go as first recruit

Former CSB star Mycah Go is turning pro, as she joins new PVL club Farm Fresh. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Farm Fresh is the newest club to join the Premier Volleyball League, with former NCAA MVP Mycah Go as the first player in their roster.

Go, who played for the College of St. Benilde, was introduced by the Foxies through their social media pages on Sunday.

Welcome to a new beginning! Welcome to the #FarmFreshStart. 🦊🥛🧡🏐



The Farm Fresh fam is joining spiker Mycah Go in her quest for a restart in her volleyball career.



Watch her and the rest of the Foxies in the @PVLph starting June 29! pic.twitter.com/bIj6KeVNbP — Farm Fresh Foxies (@FarmFreshFoxies) June 4, 2023

"The Farm Fresh fam is joining spiker Mycah Go in her quest for a restart in her volleyball career," the team said.

Go was the Most Valuable Player in the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament, where she led the Lady Blazers to a perfect season.

She missed the entirety of Season 98 due to a knee injury, however.

Farm Fresh will join the PVL Invitational Conference that starts later this month along with another new team in Gerflor and the comebacking Foton Tornadoes.

They will be gearing up against reigning champion Creamline, Petro Gazz, F2 Logistics, PLDT, Chery Tiggo, Cignal, Choco Mucho, and Akari.