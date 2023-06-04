Paraswimmer Gary Bejino secured the Philippines' first gold in the 12th ASEAN Para Games, as he set a new record in the Men’s 400M Freestyle S6 event. Facebook: Philippines Sports Commission

The Philippines secured its first gold medal in the 12th ASEAN Para Games after Gary Bejino topped the Men’s 400M Freestyle S6 - Paraswimming event of the tournament.

Bejino, who clocked in at 5:38.26, not only won the country's first gold but also set the event's new record.

Fellow paraswimmer Ernie Gawilan will also be bringing a gold medal after finishing first at the Men’s 400M Freestyle S7 final after clocking in with a time of 4:58.78.

The country's third gold medal came after Cendy Asusano went on to win the Para Athletics Women’s Shot Put F54. Another Filipina brought a medal in the event after Marites Burce secured a Bronze finish.

Aside from swimming and athletics, the national para-athletes are also set to compete in badminton, chess, judo, boccia, powerlifting, goal ball, football, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, and E-sports today.