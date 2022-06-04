UAAP volleyball: UST, NU set for men's beach volley title clash

From the UAAP Facebook page

University of Santo Tomas and National University arranged a title clash in UAAP Season 84 men's beach volleyball by conquering their respective foes in the Final 4 on Saturday at Sands SM By The Bay.

The Tiger Spikers' Jaron Requinton and Rancel Varga bested De La Salle's Noel Kampton and Vince Maglinao anew, 21-9, 21-10, to move closer to their third straight crown.

Meanwhile, Bulldogs James Buytrago and Pol Salvador made short work of University of the Philippines' Louis Gamban and Dan Nicolas, 21-12, 21-15.

NU clinched its first Finals berth since 2017.

"All out na ang laro bukas," said Buytrago. "Parehong mataas ang preparation at parehas kaming nag-national team ni Jaron. Lakas ng loob at dedication na ang makikita ng lahat bukas."

"Pag-aaralin pa rin namin ang laro nila kasi alam namin di nila basta-basta ibibigay ang gold. Sila ang defending champion kaya dedepensahan nila yun. Kaya mas gagalingan pa namin at ilalaban namin kung ano mga pinaghandaan namin."

UST and NU, the men's beach volleyball most successful programs with combined 9 championships, will go for all the marbles at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Tigers, who lost to the Bulldogs in three sets in the season opener on May 27, have the most number of titles with 6.

The Green Spikers and the Fighting Maroons dispute third place at 9 a.m.