Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The National University Lady Bulldogs are two wins away from sweeping the elimination round, as they tallied yet another convincing victory, this time, against the UP Lady Maroons in UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball.

The Lady Bulldogs hammered the Lady Maroons in straight sets, 25-15, 25-10, 25-15, at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday to stretch their winning run to 12.

Meanwhile, UP’s chance of reaching the Final Four became even bleaker, as it dropped to 5-7 in sixth place.

NU controlled the entire match, carrying the momentum until the third set where the Lady Bulldogs registered a 5-1 start off an attack error by UP.

Michaela Belen uncorked a through-the-block hit for a 9-3 separation but Jaila Atienza scored three straight for UP to cut the deficit into 6-9.

But the Lady Bulldogs quickly restored control of the set and held a 16-10 advantage heading to the second technical timeout after a middle attack from Sheena Toring.

A quick spike from Ivy Lacsina made it a 20-12 ball game.

Belen led the Bulldogs with 16 points built on eight attacks and eight aces.