From the UAAP Facebook page

(UPDATED) De La Salle had to gut it out in the final set to put University of the East away in Season 84 UAAP women's volleyball at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.

In the end, the Lady Spikers won it 25-12, 25-19, 25-22 and secured a ticket to the UAAP Final 4.

Thea Gagate and Leiah Malaluan led the way for the Lady Spikers with 12 points each with the former tallying 3 blocks.

"So far we got a straight sets win for this pero lumaban talaga, nagpakita ng depensa 'yung UE," said DLSU assistant coach Benson Bocboc. "Hindi talaga bumigay, medyo humaba 'yung mga rallies pero so far, nagiging successful naman 'yung blockings namin."

Fifi Sharma also did some damage for the Lady Spikers with 2 blocks to go with 6 spikes.

DLSU held on to the second spot at 9-3, a game ahead of third seed University of Santo Tomas at 8-4.

Dara Nieva led UE with 12 points while Rhea Manalo chipped in 10 points. Ja Lana had an off game with just five points.

The Lady Warriors remained winless in 12 games.