(UPDATED) Ateneo de Manila conquered a gritty Adamson side in a nerve-gripping exchange on Saturday in Season 84 UAAP women's volleyball at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Faith Nisperos was the brightest spot for the Lady Eagles who needed 5 sets to beat the Lady Falcons, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 19-17.

Nisperos erupted for 31 big points on 26 attacks, a block and 4 service aces.

The Lady Eagles dropped the first and fourth sets and had to go through the wringer in the deciding set to edge the Lady Falcons.

With the victory, Ateneo took the solo fourth spot with a 7-5 record while Adamson dropped to 6-6.