UAAP basketball: New era, same mentality for NU women

The NU Lady Bulldogs celebrate after defeating University of Santo Tomas in the finals of the UAAP Season 84 women's 3x3 competition. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines – The National University women's basketball program opened a new era in the exact same way that they ended it – by winning a UAAP championship.

More than two years since they ruled the UAAP Season 82 women's basketball tournament, the Lady Bulldogs returned to action and promptly secured the crown in the UAAP Season 84 women's 3x3 competition.

They won all eight of their games in the event held at Crusoe in the CaSoBe resort in Calatagan, Batangas this weekend, with rookie Tin Cayabyab emerging as Most Valuable Player. Anchoring the team are Gilas Pilipinas Women standouts Camille Clarin and Angel Surada, with Ann Pingol completing the champions.

"We went into this knowing what our goal was, but honestly, we didn't have as much preparation as we wanted," said Clarin, who helped the Gilas Women retain their gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games last May.

"But we still have that fire inside of us," she stressed. "As an NU Bulldog, you go into every game wanting to win, 'cause you know everyone is out for you."

The triumph ensured a winning start to a new era for NU women's basketball, as this marked their first official event since Coach Patrick Aquino announced his departure from the program. Aquino had built NU into one of the most dominant programs in UAAP, with the Lady Bulldogs winning six consecutive championships and owning the longest winning streak in league history at 96 games.

His replacement, longtime assistant Aris Dimaunahan, breathed a sigh of relief after they extended NU's winning run in women's 3x3 as well. The Lady Bulldogs have won all 20 of their 3x3 games since the event was first held in Season 80.

NU's Tin Cayabyab (24) earned MVP honors in the women's 3x3. UAAP Media.

"Sobrang masaya kasi I was given the chance to handle the team," said Dimaunahan after the 3x3 event. "I'm super fortunate na yung players na na-handle ko ay sila. They've been playing this 3x3 in the past pa, and kumbaga, may chemistry na sila."

"Mas madali sila i-coach and they know their strengths and weaknesses as well. Very happy for them most especially, kasi talagang grabe ang tinrabaho nila for the past two days and for the days na nagpa-practice sila," he added.

Dimaunahan knows that he has big shoes to fill, and a great challenge ahead of him when the UAAP women's basketball tournament returns in Season 85. While NU has been the standard for women's basketball for most of the past decade, he is also a rookie head coach handling a young team.

While they will not have the likes of Jack Animam, Rhena Itesi, and Monique del Carmen to rely on, Dimaunahan is confident about the group they still have with Clarin and Surada leading the pack.

"It's a big challenge for all of us lalo ako, rookie coach ako sa UAAP at sa women's basketball. We got a lot of rookies also coming in, so pare-parehas kaming bago sa territory na ito," said Dimaunahan.

"But we will help each other out," he guaranteed. "Nandoon din naman yung magagaling nating assistant coaches na handang tumulong para ma-develop ang team and also, yung mga support ng community and bosses."

"Lagi silang nandyan to guide the team and support them."

The Lady Bulldogs are also looking forward to the challenge, determined to show that a change in coaches does not mean a change in culture or a change in mentality. Clarin stresses that the goal remains the same as ever for them, as they want to maintain what their seniors have built in previous seasons.

"Our team is brand new and our coach is brand new, but we still have the same goal. We still have the same culture, and I think that's all that matters," she said. "Whether the streak continues or not, we're doing this for Coach Aris and we're doing this for the program and women's basketball in general."

The UAAP women's basketball tournament is expected to be held in Season 85 later this year.