Reign ends, as Yuka Saso bows out of US Women’s Open

Yuka Saso in action in Round 2 of the 2022 US Women’s Open on Friday. Courtesy of USGA

Yuka Saso missed the cut at the 2022 US Women’s Open on Friday (US time), after carding an aggregate 9-over 151 in two rounds.

The Japanese player – who won last year’s championship still representing the Philippines – struggled in the opening round at Pine Needles in Southern Pines, North Carolina with a 6-over before bowing out with 3-over 74.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines finished at 1-under 70 (145) to make it through the weekend.

Compatriot Dottie Ardina (147) was ousted.

Meanwhile, world No. 4 Minjee Lee fired a 5-under-par 66 to grab a share of the 36-hole lead alongside Mina Harigae.

Australia's Lee, chasing a second major title after her triumph at the Evian Championship last year, had four of her six birdies on the front nine and rebounded from her only bogey at 14 with birdies at 15 and 16 to join Harigae on 9-under-par 133.

America's Harigae, whose first-round 64 was one off the US Women's Open record, followed up with a 2-under-par 69 that featured five birdies and a pair of bogeys.

The duo were two strokes in front of Sweden's Anna Nordqvist and South Korean Choi Hye-jin. Nordqvist had four birdies in her 3-under-par 68 while Choi raced up the leaderboard with an impressive 7-under-par 64 that featured nine birdies. – With a report from Agence France-Presse

