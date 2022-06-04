PBA: Magnolia's Abueva excited for first opening-day game

File photo/PBA Media Bureau

Magnolia's Calvin Abueva is looking forward to Sunday's basketball action as he is set to play the first opening-day PBA game in his career.

Abueva and the Hotshots will be meeting TNT Tropang GIGA at 6:30 p.m. as PBA Season 47 kicks off.

"Very excited. First time ko mag-opening game. Buong career ko hindi pa ako nakakapaglaro ng opening game kaya exciting ito," said Abueva in the league's website.

The face-off will be a grudge match between last year's Philippine Cup finalists.

TNT beat Magnolia in five games for the All-Filipino crown the previous season.

"Itong team na ito, hindi madaling kalaban, may title yan," said Abueva.

The 34-year-old PBA vet, who was the Best Player of the Conference awardee in the Philippine Cup, is also among the candidates for the Most Valuable Player award which will be handed over on Sunday's PBA Leo Awards.

Other contenders include Governors' Cup Best Player of the Conference Scottie Thompson of Ginebra, and stats leaders Robert Bolick of NorthPort and Mikey Williams of TNT.