NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines – Despite the uncertainty surrounding Kiefer Ravena's future with the franchise, NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao still has high expectations of the Road Warriors as they enter the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup.

Guiao told reporters on Thursday that he wants nothing less than a semifinals appearance for the Road Warriors in the All-Filipino Cup that starts on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

"Malaki 'yung pag-asa ko, malaki 'yung expectation ko sa team namin," said Guiao during the PBA's media day at Novotel. "Lalo na ngayon na na-kumpleto kami, dahil may mga injuries kami noong last conference eh."

The Road Warriors reached the semifinals in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, losing to eventual champion Barangay Ginebra in five games. Their hopes of advancing to the championship round had been hampered when they lost rookie ace Calvin Oftana to injury, as well as the departure of prolific import KJ McDaniels for personal reasons.

Another highly-touted rookie, Matt Nieto, also endured an injury ahead of the series.

Oftana has now fully recovered from the fractured finger that he suffered in February, though Nieto has yet to participate in full contact practices. Guiao admits that as far as conditioning goes, his team is just at 80%.

But he believes that the Road Warriors are better equipped for a playoff run in the upcoming conference. Guiao points out that they were a new team in the Governors' Cup, having added the likes of Nieto, Kris Rosales, and Justin Chua.

"The time we had together, playing in the semis, really galvanized the team. Talagang nabuo 'yung team namin doon," the coach said. "Kahit na natalo kami, malaking experience, learning experience 'yun."

"Malaki ang naidagdag sa capability namin siguro to contend in the future conferences," he added.

"Kung tatanungin mo ako, dapat siguro at least semis, marating namin," he also said.

The Road Warriors open their All-Filipino campaign on Wednesday against the TerraFirma Dyip. The team has yet to confirm if Ravena will be part of their lineup for the conference, as the guard has been in negotiations with the franchise over his contract.