Stanley Pringle (L) will be available for Ginebra in the All-Filipino Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra's bid to reclaim the PBA All-Filipino crown will be boosted by the return of star guard Stanley Pringle.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone confirmed during the league's media day that Pringle is now pain free after enduring a knee injury during their campaign in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

The 35-year-old Pringle played just one game in the conference, scoring seven points in an 80-77 win over Alaska in December. He was officially ruled out by Cone in January, having undergone an operation to repair the meniscus on his left knee.

"Stan [is] pain-free," Cone told reporters at Novotel, while also noting that the veteran has a way to go before he can be his usual explosive, athletic self.

"In terms of his game and in terms of his full athleticism and explosiveness, I think he still has a ways to go. I'd say he's about 80, 85%," he added. "But he's back fully in practice, he will be available for Game 1, unless something happens, for the first game of the season."

"We expect him to play in the conference, but I still think he's building strength, and that's gonna be an on-going process, I think, through the elims," the coach also said.

The hope for Ginebra is that Pringle can follow the template set by their import, Justin Brownlee, during the Governors' Cup. Brownlee was not in peak physical form when he arrived at the start of the conference, but progressed steadily throughout their games and was at his best in the Finals.

"We're hoping that will happen with Stanley, and he'll get right at the right time," said Cone. "But physically, I think he's pain free, and that's really the key. He's no longer feeling the pain."

Also expected to play for Ginebra is big man Japeth Aguilar, who was limited in the Governors' Cup Finals by a calf injury that also kept him from suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Aguilar played in just three Finals games, averaging just over 12 minutes per contest. He scored a total of eight points in three games.

According to Cone, there are no more restrictions on Aguilar, and the big man is now at 100%.

"You do worry that with a calf injury, they can always recur. That's one of the things that calf injuries do, they recur. But I think he's far enough away right now that we don't have to worry about that, specifically. He does do daily stuff to prepare that calf for practice every day, and games. I think that's something he'll have to do for the rest of his career," he also said.

Even with Aguilar playing limited minutes and Pringle out of action, the Gin Kings still ruled the Governors' Cup after beating rivals Meralco in six games in the Finals.

They will now try to regain the All-Filipino title they last held in 2020, opening their campaign on June 12 against the Blackwater Bossing at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.