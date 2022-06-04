PBA eyes return to ‘normalcy’ in Season 47

PBA teams during the league's media day at Novotel ahead of its 47th season. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines – After two truncated seasons, the Philippine Basketball Association is determined to return to normal operations this year.

The PBA opens its 47th season on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum, with a double-header marking the start of the 2022-23 All-Filipino Cup. Converge, the team that bought the Alaska franchise, takes on Rain or Shine in the first game before TNT battles Magnolia in a rematch of last year's Philippine Cup Finals in the main event.

It will be the first of what will hopefully be three full conferences for the league this year, PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas said. The PBA held just an All-Filipino conference in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before holding both the Philippine Cup and the Governors' Cup in 2021.

"The biggest priority is to get back to normal, and the only way we will get back to normal is to have three conferences," said Vargas in a recent press conference.

"So balik tayo doon sa pinanggalingan natin. We are determined to have three conferences. The board is determined to have three conferences this season," he added.

This signals the return of the Commissioner's Cup, which was scrapped last year. The midseason conference is expected to tip off on September 21.

Vargas acknowledged that there will be hurdles to this goal: the PBA is still monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country, and health protocols including antigen tests every game day are still in place.

The PBA will also make time for the national team program, with the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 looming.

"That's a challenge, [but] the calendar is fixed, and we will have three conferences," he said. "That is our primary purpose -- to see to it that this season has three conferences and that we will have a strong [season], and a season that will bring everybody back to where it was during the normal times."

The PBA will officially close its 46th season with the Leo Awards ahead of the opening rites for the new season on Sunday at the Big Dome.