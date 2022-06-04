Jeremy Miado and Lito Adiwang. Handout photo

Doctors see MMA fighter Lito Adiwang making a full recovery from a torn ACL for at least a year.

The "Thunder Kid" believes he can shorten the waiting time if he concentrates on the recovery process.

"I'm happy na successful ang surgery natin at binabantayan natin ang recovery natin. Medyo matagal tagal daw sabi ng doctors, from the injury itself parang a year," he said.

"Pero depende na rin daw sa tao especially sa akin na athlete, mabilis ang katawan ko na magrecover din."

Adiwang sustained the injury while in the middle of an MMA fight with compatriot Jeremy Miado last March.

"'Yung first 3 weeks take it slow muna, stretching muna. Then after that rehab tayo para mabilis makarecover at makalaro," said Adiwang.

When he makes full recovery, he wants to close the open-ended fight with a rematch with Miado.

But Adiwang admitted he is also open to other options.

"Rematch kaagad, pero as the days go by, nae-excite din ako kung anong nangyayari sa strawweight division," he said. "Kung sa Pilipinas mangyayari ang laban I'll go for Jeremy."

"Pero 'pag outside the Philippines, it excites me na makalaban anyone in the top 5."