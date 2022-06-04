File photo/PBA Media Bureau

Talk 'N Text won't be having one of its high scorers in its game against Magnolia on Sunday.

All-Filipino Finals MVP Mikey Williams is still renegotiating his contract with the Tropang GIGA and will not make it on time for the game.

"Mikey Williams still has to agree to the contract. We still don't have him," said TNT coach Chot Reyes in an interview on Power and Play.

"He has a 2-year contract but there's a provision in the contract that if we win a championship he has the option to renegotiate."

Williams played a crucial role in TNT's 2021 Philippine Cup title win against Magnolia.

This prompted the Cal State Fullerton product to exercise his option.

Reyes is confident they will be able to work things out with Williams.

"So we're in the process of renegotiating now, humaba lang ng konti," he said. "I'm confident. He himself expressed to me personally his desire to play for Talk n Text... You know how these things go sometimes."

Williams normed 18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game for the Tropang GIGA.

"Both parties are really interested things done. I'm looking forward to wrap it up sooner than later," said Reyes.