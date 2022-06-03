Football: Ex-Azkals captain complains of bad treatment

MANILA—Former Azkals team captain Stephan Schröck on Friday complained of being treated wrongfully by people managing the Philippine national football team, whom he did not name.

"So I’m not good enough to make the squad - but at the same time I’m not allowed to play against them - coz they scared I could do (too) well?!" Schröck said in a Facebook post.

"Swallowed my pride and ego again to help out our country and then again- this!?

"(You) can’t force someone to respect (you), but still can refuse to be disrespected," he said.

Schröck's statements came more than a week after Thomas Dooley, who steered the Philippines to a maiden appearance in the AFC Asian Cup in 2018, was again appointed as head coach of the Azkals.

"We will change the direction we have been going for the last 4 years," Dooley said on Facebook.

In 2014, Dooley vowed never to let Schröck play for the Philippine national team again following their bitter feud that spilled to social media sites.

In 2015, however, both mended fences, with the player apologizing to the coach for his actions.

