Boxing: Donaire eager to avenge defeat to Inoue

From Top Rank's Facebook page

WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. felt he wasn't 100 percent when he lost during his brutal 12-round clash against IBF-WBA bantam king Naoya Inoue of Japan in 2019.

He believes the result will be different when they meet again next week in Saitama, Japan.

"After the last fight, there was a fire burning inside of me....... the motivation, the feeling that I wasn't at my best, and I know I can beat him at my best," said Donaire during their final press conference before their title unification fight.

"That was what was inside me going into the locker after the fight. I wouldn't want this rematch if I didn't think I could win this fight."

Donaire is heading to the match with confidence, especially after a pair of stoppage victories over erstwhile undefeated fighters Nordine Oubaali and Reymart Gaballo.

Donaire is a 4-division champion and is he is is aiming to become the first Pinoy undisputed champion.

"I'm very, very motivated. This is the fight that I've been aiming for, to accomplish everything that I have not accomplished in boxing. I've accomplished everything in boxing except become the undisputed, and this is the road to the undisputed," said the 39-year-old.

The 29-year-old Inoue, meanwhile, is looking forward to facing Donaire again.

"It's been two years and seven months since we had the first fight, and now we have the rematch in a few days' time. I'm very motivated and excited. I think everyone is excited," Inoue said.

Whoever wins the fight is most likely be going after Paul Butler who recently won the WBO title.