Azkals unveil squad for Asian qualifiers; Schrock not on roster

From the Azkals Faceboook page

Neil Etheridge, Manuel and Mike Ott, and naturalized player Bienvenido Maranon are returning for the Philippine Azkals as part of the 24-man squad for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Mongolia.

However, Fil-German Stephan Shrock is not included in the list.

Shrock is reportedly at odds with the coaching staff as shown by his recent online statement wherein he complained of being treated wrongfully by people managing the team.

Also in the squad competing in Ualaanbataar are German Bundesliga standout Gerrit Holtmann, Simone Rota, Oskari Kekkonen, Jefferson Tabinas, Miguel Mendoza, Jesse Curran, Mar Vincent Diano, Daisuke Sato, Amani Aguinaldo, Dennis Villanueva, Sandro Reyes, OJ Porteria, Jhan-Jhan Melliza, Dylan de Bruycker, Oliver Bias, Patrick Reichelt, Kenshiro Daniels, Mark Hartmann, Kevin Hansen and Anthony Pinthus.

The Philippines, coached by Thomas Dooley, will compete against Yemen, Mongolia, and Palestine.

The Azkals need to top the group to advance to the Asian Cup.