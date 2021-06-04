WATCH: Hidilyn Diaz breaks personal lift record

Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz continued to make improvements as she prepares for her fourth appearance in the Olympics.

Diaz recently broke her personal jerk record while training in Malaysia.

"Hidilyn Diaz hit a lifetime Pr (personal record) Jerk off the rack today with 130kg!" said her conditioning coach Julius Naranjo who documented the lift in a Facebook post.

The maneuver is the tougher part of the clean and jerk lift wherein the competitor has to hoist the weight above his head.

"Jerk from the rack is an accessory that we have been working on implementing more in the training because we wanted to develop the confidence for her to be able to Jerk at heavier loads. She has one of the best Jerk technique in the game," explained Naranjo.

Her training is being overseen by coach Kaiwen Gao.

Diaz is one of the frontliners for the country's quest to win an Olympic gold, hopefully this year in Tokyo.