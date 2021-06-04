Pacquiao on 'ring rust': Give me one month, you will see my speed, power

Manny Pacquiao will be getting off a two-year break before his title unification fight with Errol Spence Jr. and pundits are concerned that the time off might affect the eight-division champion.

But Pacquiao merely shrugged it off.

"Give me one month (of training) and you will see my speed and power. Power, speed and talent come from God," he said in an interview with ABS-CBN's Dyan Castillejo.

The last time Pacquiao fought was in July 2019 when he dominated Keith Thurman to win the WBA "super" welterweight title.

But the pandemic has prevented him from stepping into the ring.

Pacquiao said the two-year layoff might even play to his favor since his body needed a break after fighting nearly all his life.

"'Yung off ko na two years, maganda rin sa akin e. I started boxing when I was 12 years old, non-stop 'yun. It's a good thing na nagkaroon ako ng break," said Pacquiao, who has recently began his training camp in his Forbes Park mansion.

Pacquiao added that he is excited to fight Spence since it might be his most difficult fight since Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Spence is 31 years old, undefeated in 21 fights and stands 5-foot-9 1/2 inches. He is the reigning WBC-IBF welterweight champion.

"Pag namili ka ng pipitsugin, pipitsugin naman makakalaban," said Pacquiao.

"He is undefeated, I think he is pound-for-pound right now with two belts. Nakataya rin belt ko at belts niya."

